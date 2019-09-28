$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.81 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.85. 178,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Stoneridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

