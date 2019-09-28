$0.35 EPS Expected for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. BP Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 122.39%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of BPMP stock remained flat at $$14.60 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.43. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 188.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

