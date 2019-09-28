$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.60.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $1,631,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,404 shares in the company, valued at $142,726,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total value of $176,047.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,139.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,147 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,912. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,100,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 22.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,241. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

