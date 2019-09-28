-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Adesto Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adesto Technologies.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

IOTS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 308,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dermot Barry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.