Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stake Cut by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490,431 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Zynga worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 298.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,663 shares of company stock worth $740,551. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

