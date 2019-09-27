ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Trading Down 93.1% This Week

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. ZeusCrowdfunding has a total market cap of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeusCrowdfunding alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZeusCrowdfunding (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io . ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusCrowdfunding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusCrowdfunding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.