Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.45

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Zcoin has a market cap of $37.64 million and $11.73 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00055241 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Coinroom, Huobi and CoinExchange. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,059.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.02062537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.02684174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00683176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00704813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00442865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012502 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,460,843 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Huobi, CoinExchange, Binance, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Koinex, Upbit, Indodax, BX Thailand, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

