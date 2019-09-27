Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.11 ($47.80).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €40.90 ($47.56) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.01 and a 200 day moving average of €39.65.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

