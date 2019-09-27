Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $666.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $115,805,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,416,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,487,000 after purchasing an additional 480,508 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,343,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $411,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

