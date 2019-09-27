Zacks Investment Research Lowers THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) to Sell

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

THKLY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 1,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,069. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

