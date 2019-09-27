Zacks Investment Research Lowers RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 12.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

