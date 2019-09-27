Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northgate plc is engaged in the commercial vehicle hire business. It operates primarily in the UK, Ireland and Spain. The company serves corporate, small and medium sized and micro businesses. Northgate plc is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom. “

Northgate has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36.

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

