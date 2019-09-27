Zacks Investment Management Sells 5,903 Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.30% of Clarus worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,745,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,203,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 233,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clarus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,027. The firm has a market cap of $343.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.39. Clarus Corp has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

