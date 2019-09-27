Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,630 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after purchasing an additional 187,330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $160.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $173.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

