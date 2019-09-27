Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 350.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 237.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 526.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 214.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,418. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

