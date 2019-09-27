Zacks Investment Management Purchases 5,213 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.19. 819,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,365,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

