Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Paypal posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 698,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,168,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,370. Paypal has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

