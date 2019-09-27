Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to report $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,783.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $615,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,850,787.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,043 shares of company stock worth $3,290,586. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,166,000 after acquiring an additional 229,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,720 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,800 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

