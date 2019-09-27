Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Noodles & Co reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.49. 229,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $251.43 million, a PE ratio of 274.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 105.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 44.7% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

