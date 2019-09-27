Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). EQT posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EQT by 1,246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

