Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 205.32%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,261. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,793 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

