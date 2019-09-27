Zacks: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AssetMark Financial an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 10,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $167,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

