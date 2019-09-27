Zacks: Analysts Set $16.00 Price Target for Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bel Fuse an industry rank of 29 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

See Also: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.