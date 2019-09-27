Zacks: Analysts Set $16.00 Price Target for Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.
Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bel Fuse an industry rank of 29 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.
In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.
See Also: Resistance Level
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.