Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

UCBI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 365,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $214,150. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 186.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

