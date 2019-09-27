Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.58. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 336,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,741.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,974 shares of company stock worth $474,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,396,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 143,725 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,207,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,294. The company has a market cap of $593.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

