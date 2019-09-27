Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 183,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,418. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.