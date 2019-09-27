Zacks: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 246 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AAON alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 191,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.01. AAON has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,292,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,066,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,847,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,788,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.