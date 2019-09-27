Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14,945.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Yum! Brands worth $134,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,037. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $184,262.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

