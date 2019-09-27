YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YOU. Brewin Dolphin reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of YOU traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 533.90 ($6.98). 20,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 512.95. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 375 ($4.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 617 ($8.06). The company has a market cap of $564.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

