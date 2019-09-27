York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of York Water in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of YORW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.76. 871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. York Water has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 2,848.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 186.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in York Water by 11,582.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.