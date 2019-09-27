XGOX (XGOX) Hits Market Cap of $165,379.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. XGOX has a total market cap of $165,379.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002288 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00142590 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,172.00 or 0.99418726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000784 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

