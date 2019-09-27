XEL Price Tops $0.0091 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, XEL has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. XEL has a market cap of $833,210.00 and $9,238.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016703 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003390 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XEL is xel.org

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

