Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,416,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 208,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Wright Medical Group worth $280,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMGI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $26,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

