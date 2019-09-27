WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Down to $10.44

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.44. WPX Energy shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 5,723,000 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on WPX shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 275,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 178,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.