World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $299,847.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,047 shares of company stock worth $17,794,397. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,168,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,436,000 after buying an additional 1,205,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,712,000 after buying an additional 119,861 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after buying an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.