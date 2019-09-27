Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 432,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,188. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $1,061,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,369.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

