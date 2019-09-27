Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €197.24 ($229.34).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €148.10 ($172.21) on Monday. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €131.00 ($152.33) and a 52-week high of €159.80 ($185.81). The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €146.85 and a 200-day moving average of €138.55.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

