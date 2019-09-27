Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $321.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.09.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

