William Hill (LON:WMH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.21

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $157.21 and traded as high as $188.15. William Hill shares last traded at $188.15, with a volume of 1,994,443 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on William Hill in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. William Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.21.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Equities research analysts predict that William Hill plc will post 1639.0000006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2.66 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

