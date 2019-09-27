White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,630,000 after buying an additional 10,824,887 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 314.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $52,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 8,880,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

