White Pine Capital LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $2,563,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 158,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 5,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,714. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $383.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digi International Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

