White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies accounts for 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 6,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,418. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

