White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Mitek Systems worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 37,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 152,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 245,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $86,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MITK traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.41. 21,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.12 million, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.13.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

