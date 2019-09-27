Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.73.

GIII traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,994. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,172,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after buying an additional 93,599 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 214,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

