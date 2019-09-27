Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Sidoti from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

WW stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,922. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

