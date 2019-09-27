WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:FLAG) Declares — Dividend of $0.18

WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:FLAG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1841 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FLAG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

