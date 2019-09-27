WealthStone Inc. Purchases New Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 2,731.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qiagen by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,968 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,014,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 948,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,643. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

