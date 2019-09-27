Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point set a $53.00 price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 465.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.