Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,949,000.

Shares of GXGXU stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.18. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

