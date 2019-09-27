Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.78. 81,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,480. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $170.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.